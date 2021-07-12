Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,551 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $12,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter worth $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter worth $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $17.21 on Monday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.