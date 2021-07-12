Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 38,084 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SunPower were worth $12,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SunPower by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SunPower by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 170,535 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $57.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SPWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their target price on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

In other SunPower news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,497,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 413,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,588,271.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,274 shares of company stock worth $2,904,827. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

