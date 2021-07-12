BankUnited, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BankUnited has raised its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BankUnited to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $42.68 on Monday. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

