Bao Finance (BAO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.00 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Bao Finance has a market cap of $18.00 million and $646,743.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00045325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00116902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00160728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,410.25 or 0.99872682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.38 or 0.00958892 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.