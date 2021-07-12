Barclays Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €42.00 Price Target

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €37.43 ($44.04).

EPA STM opened at €32.12 ($37.78) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a one year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.45.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

