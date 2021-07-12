Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $9.79

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $9.58. Barclays shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 14,290 shares.

Several research firms have commented on BCS. JP Morgan Cazenove raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.11.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 171,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 87,615 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Barclays by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,443,000 after buying an additional 386,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

