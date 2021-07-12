Barclays PLC Acquires 13,904 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 162.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,945,000 after buying an additional 87,937 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,964,000 after buying an additional 297,186 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,443,000 after buying an additional 320,300 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 308,701 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,531,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $70.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.95. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.89 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 4.06%.

Several analysts have commented on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.