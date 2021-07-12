Barclays PLC Buys 7,012 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DX opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $593.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 558.48% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 80.41%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

