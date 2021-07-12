Barclays PLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 123.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,526 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 70.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,524,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 93.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 115.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 247,312 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $11,443,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 88.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 149,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

FIZZ opened at $45.10 on Monday. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $98.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

