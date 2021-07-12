Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,302 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CNST opened at $33.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.59. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $39.30.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNST. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.