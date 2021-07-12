Barclays Raises Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $94.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.69.

EMR stock opened at $97.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.47. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

