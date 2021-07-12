Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

NYSE DEO traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.37. 5,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,960. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.67. The company has a market capitalization of $111.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

