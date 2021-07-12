BASIC Price Tops $0.0068 on Exchanges (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One BASIC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BASIC has traded up 69.5% against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a total market cap of $34.52 million and approximately $946,336.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00053378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.08 or 0.00908160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005437 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.