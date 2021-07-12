Beer Money Price Up 21.2% This Week (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, Beer Money has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $450,383.38 and approximately $32,745.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00053882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.55 or 0.00924917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

