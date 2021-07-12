Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDRFY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $25.13.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

