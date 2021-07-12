Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.62. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,330,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 84.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,431 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.