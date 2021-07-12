Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) CAO Matthew W. Rosinack Sells 1,000 Shares

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.

Shares of BLI stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.39. The company had a trading volume of 488,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,846. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

