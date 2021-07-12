BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BBL. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.99.

NYSE BBL opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,272 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $162,007,000.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

