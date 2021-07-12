BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) Insider Russell Scott Klein Sells 6,513 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) insider Russell Scott Klein sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $423,410.13.

On Monday, June 21st, Russell Scott Klein sold 10,300 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $669,500.00.

NYSE:BIGC traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.07. 34,208 shares of the company traded hands.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

