BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.06 and last traded at $66.84. Approximately 15,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,919,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.97.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a PE ratio of -67.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.59.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 18,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,311,474.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,905 shares of company stock worth $27,637,969. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

