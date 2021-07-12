Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $5,525,450.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.87, for a total value of $5,525,450.00.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,312. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of -232.45 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.77.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,895,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 24.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $677,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $6,263,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Bill.com by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 53,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

