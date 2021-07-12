BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 964,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,264 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises approximately 9.1% of Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $72,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,040 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 76,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $533,365.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,141,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,672 shares of company stock worth $4,916,443 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.50. 269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,264. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.09. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.51.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.