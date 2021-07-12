Bitcoin Atom Market Capitalization Tops $902,752.15 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $902,752.15 and $179.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 42.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000037 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.