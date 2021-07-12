BitcoinPoS Achieves Market Cap of $3.37 Million (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $2,025.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,733,974 coins and its circulating supply is 4,522,520 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars.

