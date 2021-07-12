BlackRock Core Bond Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $16.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.11. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $16.94.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.