BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $12.45 on Monday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.13.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
