BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BTZ stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.