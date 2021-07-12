BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BTZ stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

