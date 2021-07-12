BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE:DSU opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.28. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $11.59.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.