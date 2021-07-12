BlackRock Inc. Acquires 4,983 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.49% of Travelzoo worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $1,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

TZOO has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $503,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $189,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 100,805 shares of company stock worth $1,710,788 and have sold 51,686 shares worth $861,152. 54.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $13.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $153.22 million, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 737.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

