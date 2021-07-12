BlackRock Inc. Buys 23,003 Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,003 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of RedHill Biopharma worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDHL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDHL stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $302.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.83. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

RDHL has been the topic of several recent research reports. WBB Securities lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RedHill Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

