BlackRock Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.38% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 406.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter.

HYGH stock opened at $87.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.58. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.54 and a 52 week high of $88.49.

