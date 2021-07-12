BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 256,290 Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 256,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

Separately, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). On average, equities research analysts predict that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

