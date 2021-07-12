BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PESI. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PESI stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

