BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) by 1,079.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,481,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355,864 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Pulmatrix were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pulmatrix by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PULM stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.37. Pulmatrix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.04.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 63.93% and a negative net margin of 166.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Pulmatrix from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

