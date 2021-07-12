BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 141.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,002 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Yamana Gold worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,553,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,137 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,324,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 300,920 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,833 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.84.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

