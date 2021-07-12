BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Raised by Heard Capital LLC

Heard Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 7.8% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $19,482,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $2,093,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $910.23.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded up $17.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $918.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,280. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $902.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $868.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $140.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

