BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (MFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 2nd

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $15.25.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

