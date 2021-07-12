BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE MUE opened at $14.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $14.55.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
