BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 2nd

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE:MVF opened at $9.85 on Monday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.56.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund
