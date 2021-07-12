Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock Position Lifted by Golden Gate Private Equity Inc.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. boosted its holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,290 shares during the period. Blucora comprises 6.1% of Golden Gate Private Equity Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of Blucora worth $12,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,206,000 after buying an additional 528,282 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora in the first quarter valued at $381,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blucora in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 54.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 165,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 58,153 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCOR has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.05. 1,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,770. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Blucora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $825.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,710.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

