BMO Capital Markets Lowers Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$26.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.32.
Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$13.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$13.75 and a 52-week high of C$25.52.
In related news, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,227.96. Also, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$35,375.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at C$357,820.89.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
