BMO Capital Markets Lowers Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$26.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.32.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$13.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$13.75 and a 52-week high of C$25.52.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$292.79 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,227.96. Also, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$35,375.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at C$357,820.89.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

