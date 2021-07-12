BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0061 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 88.2% over the last three years.

NYSE BPT opened at $4.75 on Monday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $101.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

