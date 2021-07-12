Brendan D. Malloy Sells 103,607 Shares of Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 103,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,315,424.00.
Shares of NYSE:TLS traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,735 shares.
Telos Company Profile
See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.