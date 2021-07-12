Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 295,271 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $38,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $67.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,344,092. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

