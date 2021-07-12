Brokerages Anticipate Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.78. Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 195.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.29) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANF. UBS Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $44.65 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $10,435,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 27,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.