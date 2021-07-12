Brokerages Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $344.28 Million

Brokerages expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to report sales of $344.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $395.00 million and the lowest is $291.85 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $157.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 119%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

Shares of CPE stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 36,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.25. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $60.51.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,492. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

