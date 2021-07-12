Brokerages Anticipate CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Several analysts have issued reports on CBAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $4.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.42. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 572,244 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 480,443 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 207,251 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $681,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

