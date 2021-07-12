Brokerages Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Park-Ohio posted earnings per share of ($1.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PKOH shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,098.97 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 26.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

