Brokerages Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.08. BancFirst reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $1,098,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,199,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,865,352.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,243 in the last three months. 38.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after acquiring an additional 89,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,699,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. 37.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BANF stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.82. 68,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,019. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.30. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

