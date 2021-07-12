Brokerages Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to post earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $0.95. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $8.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.39.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,940. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.36. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

